Wisconsin COVID cases up 517, deaths up 13: State officials

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday, May 11 reported an additional 517 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 603,820.

The DHS also reported 13 additional deaths Tuesday, making 6,917 total deaths to date.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 29,901 people have been hospitalized (5.0%) and 588,881 people have recovered (97.6%). There are 7,756 active cases in the state (1.3%).

More than 3.4 million people in Wisconsin have been tested for COVID-19.

More than 2.8 million people have tested negative for COVID-19.

