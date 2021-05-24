Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 151, deaths up 1: State officials

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 151 on Monday, May 24, for a total of 608,583, state health officials reported.

There have been 6,990 deaths in the state, with one new death reported Monday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,667 people have been hospitalized (5%) and 595,476 people have recovered (97.9%). There are 5,819 active cases in the state (1.0%).

More than 2.9 million have tested negative.

More than 3.5 million have been tested.

