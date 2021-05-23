Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 147, no new deaths: State officials

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 147 on Sunday, May 23, for a total of 608,432, state health officials reported.

There have been 6,989 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Sunday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,643 people have been hospitalized (5%) and 595,090 people have recovered (97.9%). There are 6,055 active cases in the state (1.0%).

More than 2.9 million have tested negative.

More than 3.5 million have been tested.

