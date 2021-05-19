Wisconsin COVID cases up 383, 5 new deaths: State officials
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 383 Wednesday, May 19, for a total of 607,138, state health officials reported.
There have been 6,976 deaths in the state, with five new deaths reported Wednesday.
Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,416 people have been hospitalized (5%) and 593,187 people have recovered (97.7%). There are 6,709 active cases in the state (1.1%).
More than 2.9 million have tested negative.
More than 3.5 million have been tested.
