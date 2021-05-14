Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 513, deaths up 1: State officials

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, May 14 reported an additional 513 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 605,376.

The DHS also reported one additional death Friday, making 6,954 total deaths to date.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,124 people have been hospitalized (5.0%) and 590,678 people have recovered (97.6%). There are 7,478 active cases in the state (1.2%).

More than 3.5 million people in Wisconsin have been tested for COVID-19.

More than 2.8 million people have tested negative for COVID-19.

