Wisconsin COVID cases up 485, deaths up 18: State officials

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday, May 13 reported an additional 485 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 604,863.

The DHS also reported 18 additional deaths Thursday, making 6,953 total deaths to date.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,059 people have been hospitalized (5.0%) and 590,014 people have recovered (97.6%). There are 7,630 active cases in the state (1.3%).

More than 3.4 million people in Wisconsin have been tested for COVID-19.

More than 2.8 million people have tested negative for COVID-19.

