Wisconsin couple, stranded in Dubai due to 'Epic Fury,' headed home

article

The Brief A Wisconsin couple was stranded in Dubai for days due to "Operation Epic Fury." Adding to the stress, the woman is five months pregnant. The woman's mother said they found a flight that should land in the U.S. on Friday.



A Wisconsin couple, stranded in Dubai for days due to "Operation Epic Fury," is headed home.

The backstory:

Anna Culhane, a pregnant emergency room doctor, and her husband, Ryan Miller, were headed home from a wedding in India with what should have been a three-hour layover in the United Arab Emirates.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The couple's plane was taxiing on the runway when the U.S. military operation in Iran began nearly a week ago. It grounded flights for days, and amid the uncertainty, they had been staying in a hotel.

The U.S. State Department urged citizens to leave the region, and Culhane said she got a call from the U.S. government: "Please do not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation at this time. There are currently no United States evacuation points."

Related article

Culhane said she heard missile strikes from her hotel room, and got even more concerned when she heard about a drone strike that sparked a fire near the U.S. Consulate. Adding to the stress, she is five months pregnant.

What's next:

On Friday morning, Culhane's mother told FOX6 News that the couple got a flight that should land in Chicago tonight.