Wisconsin couple stranded in Dubai; flight grounded due to 'Epic Fury'

The Brief Milwaukee County residents Anna Culhane and Ryan Miller have been stuck in Dubai for five days after "Operation Epic Fury" grounded their flight. The couple was returning to Wisconsin after attending a wedding in India. Anna, who is five months pregnant, reported hearing missile strikes and hearing about a drone fire near the U.S. Consulate.



A family wedding in India was picture-perfect. But the journey back to Wisconsin has been nothing short of a nightmare.

Stuck in Dubai

What we know:

Since last weekend, Village of Pewaukee resident Toni Culhane has been waiting by her phone for news about her daughter, Anna Culhane, and son-in-law, Ryan Miller. The couple got stranded in Dubai. They were only supposed to be there for a three-hour layover.

Anna Culhane, Ryan Miller

Anna said while the plane was taxiing on the runway, Operation Epic Fury began. It grounded flights. Anna and Ryan were sent to a hotel to wait. That was five days ago.

What they're saying:

"It’s very scary. With her being in such a stressful situation, um, (exhale)," said Toni Culhane.

Anna is an emergency room doctor at Froedtert Hospital and an assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Anna Culhane

As the State Department urged U.S. citizens to leave the region, Anna said she got a call from the U.S. government.

Call text: "Please do not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation at this time. There are currently no United States evacuation points."

Anna said she heard missile strikes from her hotel room, and got even more concerned when she heard about a drone strike sparked a fire near the U.S. Consulate. Adding to the stress of the situation, Anna is five months pregnant.

"It’s so hard because I worry about that. Anna and Ryan are very smart. They know what they are doing," Toni Culhane said.

The waiting game

What's next:

As tensions in Iran drag out just 100 or so miles away, all the Culhanes can do is wait and worry.

"We love you and hope we can make it home soon," Anna said.

"I hope so too. We love you," Toni Culhane said.

The Culhanes have reached out to elected officials for help.

Wisconsin senators

What they're saying:

FOX6 News has also sent emails with questions to the offices of Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Sen. Ron Johnson. Sen. Baldwin's office issued the following statement:

"President Trump recklessly started a war with Iran without even planning for the safety of Americans in the region. I’ll continue to push the Trump Administration to do everything they can to get our neighbors home safely and remain on standby as a resource for impacted constituents."

We are waiting to hear back from Sen. Johnson.