NWS confirms 2 southeast Wisconsin tornadoes from Wednesday storms

The Brief The NWS confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, June 10. The tornadoes were confirmed in Lomira and in Fond du Lac County. FOX6Now.com offers a variety of tools to help you navigate the stormy season.



The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down during the severe storms that hit southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, June 10.

Local perspective:

An EF0 touched down in Lomira, near Highway 175 and County Road HH, at around 3 p.m. It was on the ground for roughly three-fourths of a mile. Several homes and mobile homes sustained roof damage. Numerous trees were damaged, some of which were uprooted. An EF0 rating means wind speeds are estimated at 65-85 mph.

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Local perspective:

An EF0 also touched down in Eden, in the vicinity of Creekview Road and Scenic Road, at around 3:10 p.m. It was on the ground for roughly a mile. Several trees were damaged and uprooted. A barn sustained damage with roofing material lifted a hundred yards down wind. An EF0 rating means wind speeds are estimated at 65-85 mph.

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Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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