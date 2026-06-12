Expand / Collapse search

NWS confirms 2 southeast Wisconsin tornadoes from Wednesday storms

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Severe Weather
Published June 12, 2026 6:12 PM CDT
Published June 12, 2026 6:12 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The NWS confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, June 10.
    • The tornadoes were confirmed in Lomira and in Fond du Lac County.
    • FOX6Now.com offers a variety of tools to help you navigate the stormy season.

LOMIRA, Wis. - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down during the severe storms that hit southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, June 10.

Lomira

Local perspective:

An EF0 touched down in Lomira, near Highway 175 and County Road HH, at around 3 p.m. It was on the ground for roughly three-fourths of a mile. Several homes and mobile homes sustained roof damage. Numerous trees were damaged, some of which were uprooted. An EF0 rating means wind speeds are estimated at 65-85 mph.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Fond du Lac County

Local perspective:

An EF0 also touched down in Eden, in the vicinity of Creekview Road and Scenic Road, at around 3:10 p.m. It was on the ground for roughly a mile. Several trees were damaged and uprooted. A barn sustained damage with roofing material lifted a hundred yards down wind. An EF0 rating means wind speeds are estimated at 65-85 mph.

Featured

NWS confirms Wisconsin EF-1 tornado from Thursday storms
article

NWS confirms Wisconsin EF-1 tornado from Thursday storms

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Somers in Kenosha County on Thursday evening, June 11.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Severe WeatherNewsLomira