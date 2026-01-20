The Wisconsin Cheese Mart; curating and offering the finest cheeses

Expand / Collapse search

Published  January 20, 2026
Out and About
The Wisconsin Cheese Mart

Brian Kramp is celebrating National Cheese Lover’s Day with the owner who’s always adding great options for guests.

The Brief

    • Today is National Cheese Lover’s Day and the perfect time to enjoy it in unique ways other than a sandwich.
    • Brian Kramp is sampling a few desserts made specifically with Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese.

MILWAUKEE - Curating and offering the finest cheeses that Wisconsin has to offer — that was the goal in 1938 when The Wisconsin Cheese Mart (215 W Highland Avenue) opened, and it continues today. Brian Kramp is celebrating National Cheese Lover’s Day with the owner who’s always adding great options for guests.

