The Brief Two people from Illinois were arrested after a multi-county chase in Wisconsin. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released video of the pursuit. The stolen SUV had been involved in two other police chases days earlier.



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released dashboard camera video from a multi-county chase that ended with the arrests of two people from Illinois earlier this month.

The backstory:

On May 8, Fond du Lac County deputies were called about a stolen SUV that had been involved in two different Illinois police chases over the preceding week. It had been spotted on I-41 northbound near County Road Y.

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A deputy found and followed the SUV until backup arrived to attempt a high-risk traffic stop. While the SUV pulled over at first, it took off when deputies started yelling for the people inside to get out.

The high-speed chase continued into Winnebago County, weaving between other cars on the interstate before getting off the highway and running multiple red lights. It then headed south on State Highway 26 where it continued to speed around other vehicles.

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Eventually, the SUV drove into a field near County Road Z and Clay Road. It backed up and rammed a squad that was trying to conduct a PIT maneuver before trying to drive back onto the road – where a different squad slammed into it.

The SUV then rolled over into the ditch and came to a rest upright. Two people inside got out, were taken into custody and evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.

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What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 23-year-old Antoine Wells of Des Plaines, Illinois. Charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors, he is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on $35,000 bond.

The passenger, identified as 23-year-old Crystal Olcikas of Franklin Park, Illinois, was charged with misdemeanor THC possession.