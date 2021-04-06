Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Center serves as federal pilot community vaccination clinic

By
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wisconsin Center serves as federal pilot community vaccination clinic

The Wisconsin Center will serve&nbsp;as a federal pilot community vaccination clinic starting Tuesday, April 6.&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Center will serve as a federal pilot community vaccination clinic starting Tuesday, April 6. 

As part of the program, the Wisconsin Center will receive resources and vaccine supply to administer 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine each day. All of the vaccine supply will come from the federal government -- instead of the state's supply. 

Previously, the Wisconsin Center was federally supported by FEMA -- and will now transition to a Type 2 Federal Pilot Community Vaccination Clinic operating seven days a week for eight weeks.

COVID-19 vaccination site at the Wisconsin Center

Vaccinations will still be by appointment only -- and will use the same registration process that has been in place -- using the website milwaukee.gov/covidvax.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Eventually, the Wisconsin Center will transition to use the Wisconsin vaccine registry as the main method to schedule an appointment. 

CDC: Schools do not need daily disinfection to prevent COVID spread
slideshow

CDC: Schools do not need daily disinfection to prevent COVID spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending daily disinfection of schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr square off to be WI education chief
slideshow

Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr square off to be WI education chief

A rural superintendent backed by Democrats faces a retired suburban Milwaukee superintendent largely supported by Republicans in Tuesday's election to select Wisconsin's top education official.

DigiCOPY offers free COVID-19 vaccine card lamination through July

Expanded vaccine eligibility means a lot more Wisconsinites will be getting their shots and in turn, a COVID-19 vaccination card, but&nbsp;how do you keep that small piece of paper safe and secure?&nbsp;