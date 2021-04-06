Wisconsin Center serves as federal pilot community vaccination clinic

The Wisconsin Center will serve as a federal pilot community vaccination clinic starting Tuesday, April 6.

As part of the program, the Wisconsin Center will receive resources and vaccine supply to administer 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine each day. All of the vaccine supply will come from the federal government -- instead of the state's supply.

Previously, the Wisconsin Center was federally supported by FEMA -- and will now transition to a Type 2 Federal Pilot Community Vaccination Clinic operating seven days a week for eight weeks.

Vaccinations will still be by appointment only -- and will use the same registration process that has been in place -- using the website milwaukee.gov/covidvax.

Eventually, the Wisconsin Center will transition to use the Wisconsin vaccine registry as the main method to schedule an appointment.