Wisconsin BBB scam alert; how to spot a wedding photographer scam

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) says they have received reports of wedding photographer scams on BBB Scam Tracker.

Some scammers take couples’ money and disappear before the big day, leaving couples scrambling, while others never receive the treasured photos they paid for in advance.

Signs of a wedding photographer scam?

A news release from BBB says after searching online for a wedding photographer, you find one you like on social media or another wedding vendor site and reach out. After discussing the details and confirming your wedding date with the vendor through email or social media, you decide to book them. You sign a digital contract and send your deposit through a peer-to-peer payment app. Your final payment will be due just before your wedding date.

This type of scam can take a few different turns as wedding dates approach. Some brides report after making the final payment to the photographer before the wedding, the photographer reaches out a few days before the big day to cancel. In other instances, the photographer may not show up to the wedding at all. When you try to contact the photographer to get your money back, they are unresponsive, or their contact information no longer works.

How can you spot and avoid vendor scams?

Do your research ahead of time. Before you book with any vendor, look at several sources for ratings and reviews. Don’t rely on one website. A great place to start is Before you book with any vendor, look at several sources for ratings and reviews. Don’t rely on one website. A great place to start is BBB.org , where you can check the business’s BBB Accreditation and read complaints and reviews. If you suspect a potential scam, search BBB Scam Tracker to see if any reports have been filed.

Check out the photographer’s online presence. In addition to reading ratings and reviews, look for the photographer’s website and social media pages. Photographers usually share their work on social media, so seeing a long history of happy clients on their pages is typically a good sign.

Use caution on social media. Be wary of booking services with someone who only operates and communicates through social media. If you can’t find anything else online about the photographer, obtain some references from the photographer and call them to get feedback.

Ask for a phone call or in-person meeting. Before booking your photographer, ask to speak on the phone or to meet in person to finalize the details and sign the contract. If the photographer refuses a phone call or a meeting, take that as a warning sign.

Review your contract and keep it on hand. Check that the terms and conditions meet your expectations, especially regarding cancellations and refunds. Confirm the details for the day of the wedding and the expected turnaround time to receive your edited photos. Review the terms for making your payments, and make sure the contract includes the photographer’s contact information. Be sure to ask for a copy of the contract that is signed and dated by both you and the photographer.

Peer-to-peer payment apps can be a red flag. Businesses that only accept payments through Businesses that only accept payments through peer-to-peer payment apps can be a red flag for a scam. If you’re being asked to send a large amount of money through one of these apps, ask if you can instead pay via a different method like a credit card, cash, or cashier’s check.

Read BBB’s tips on hiring a photographer and what to keep in mind when planning a wedding. Don’t say "I Do" to untrustworthy wedding vendors.