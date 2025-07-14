Wisconsin BBB scam alert; fake events, phony tickets during festival season

article

The Brief Scammers are cashing in with phony tickets and even fake events, according to the BBB. Research before you buy. Search online for the festival's name and ensure the name advertised matches the website. Avoid tickets sold on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and other free online listings.



The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of fake events and phony tickets during the festival season.

BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports from people who purchased fake tickets to actual events or events that have yet to materialize.

How the scam works

What we know:

According to the BBB, here's how it works: you see a deal on tickets to a summer festival in your area, usually through a link on social media. The event promises live music, all-you-can-eat meals, craft beer or wine, and other fun activities.

When you click the social media link, it takes you to a professional website that prompts you to enter your credit card information to buy tickets.

However, before you buy, the BBB recommends you do a little research. Whether the event is non-existent, merely disappointing, or you just bought phony tickets, the result is the same: someone pockets your hard-earned money!

How to spot a fake festival

What we know:

Research before you buy. Search online for the festival's name and ensure the name advertised matches the website. Scammers often use names that sound similar to those of real festivals.

Check for (working) contact information. The festival website should have a real phone number and email address.

Watch out for prices that sound too good to be true. There is no way a festival can offer tickets at extremely low prices without losing money. If the prices are much lower than elsewhere, it's likely a scam.

What can you do?

Dig deeper:

Pay with a credit card. You can dispute the charges if the business doesn't come through. Be wary of online sellers that don’t accept credit cards.

Look for secure sites. The website should begin with HTTPS (the extra "s" is for security) and have a lock symbol on the address bar.

Avoid tickets sold on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and other free online listings. Scammers are skilled at providing realistic tickets and fake receipts. Check out third-party ticket sites at Scammers are skilled at providing realistic tickets and fake receipts. Check out third-party ticket sites at BBB.org before making purchases.