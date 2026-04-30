Wisconsin BBB: Beware of moving scams, what you need to know

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The Brief The Wisconsin BBB is offering tips to help consumers recognize moving scams. In 2025, over 21,280 inquiries on BBB.org were made about movers by Wisconsinites. Be wary of unusual requests and extra costs.



The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering tips to help consumers recognize moving scams.

The BBB says these scams range from missing items and massive price hikes to, in extreme cases, belongings being held hostage for additional payment.

In 2025, consumers who reported moving scams to the BBB Scam Tracker saw a median loss of $532.

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How moving scams work

What we know:

With the amount of moving activity during spring and summer, the potential of being a victim of a moving scam also increases. There are several versions of moving scams reported to BBB every year, including:

No show: Consumers receive a quote and pay a deposit, but the movers never show up.

Upcharge: Consumers are charged on their credit cards for more money than the moving company originally quoted for their services.

Extra fees: The moving company provides a quote based on expected weight, and after loading the truck, they inform the consumer that the load is over the expected weight and an additional fee must be paid. Most of the time, the additional fee is significantly more expensive per pound, sometimes as much as double the original estimate.

Stolen items: One of the most disruptive and difficult-to-anticipate moving scams is when everything appears to be going well. The movers provide an estimate, arrive on time, and load your belongings on a truck. However, this is where the interaction turns disastrous. When the truck fails to arrive at its destination, either your belongings are gone, or the company requires the consumer to pay an additional fee to deliver them, holding the possessions hostage.

How to avoid

What you can do:

There are actions you can take to avoid being scammed. They include:

Watch out for warning signs. When reviewing a company’s website, if there is no address or information about a mover’s registration or insurance, it is a sign that it may not possess the proper policies to protect a consumer’s belongings. Additionally, if the mover uses a rented truck or offers an estimate over the phone prior to or instead of conducting an on-site inspection, it may not be a legitimate business. Another warning is if telephone calls are answered with a generic "movers" rather than a company name.

Be wary of unusual requests and extra costs. If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment in advance, that may indicate a fraudulent business. If an individual’s possessions are being held hostage for additional payment not agreed upon when the contract was signed, contact BBB or local law enforcement for help.

Get everything in writing. When moving between states or provinces, check Whenmoving between states or provinces, check BBB.org or contact your local BBB to check if the business is reputable. In the U.S., all interstate moving companies require an identification number issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and a U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) number . Make sure to read the terms and conditions of your moving contract carefully, the limits of liability, and any disclaimers. The pickup and expected delivery date should be easily identified.

Keep an inventory of your belongings. An inventory sheet is one of the best ways to keep track of your possessions. BBB recommends consumers who are moving to label the boxes their belongings are packed in and what is in each box. In general, movers are not liable for lost or damaged contents in customer-packed boxes unless there is provable negligence on the mover's part. Taking photos of the contents before packing is a great way to prove if damages were incurred during the moving process.

Ask questions. Do not be afraid to ask questions about anything you don’t understand. If the moving company can’t or won’t answer your questions, look for another company. Trust matters when hiring a moving company.