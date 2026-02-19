article

The Brief Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will not seek reelection. Vos has led the Republican charge during his record-long stint as speaker.



Robin Vos, who has led the Republican charge in Wisconsin during his record-long stint as state Assembly speaker and blocked much of the Democratic governor's agenda, announced Thursday that he will retire at the end of the year.

Vos retiring

What they're saying:

Vos said he had a heart attack that was a "sign from God" that he should retire.

In a statement, Vos wrote:

"I have accomplished all that I wanted to accomplish serving in the Assembly and am proud of the conservative victories that benefit all of Wisconsin. We helped families and job creators by returning billions in historic tax relief, along with $35 billion in savings from Act 10. We expanded educational opportunities by giving parents the ability to choose what is best for their children and worked to reduce the size of government. Most of all, we held the line to make Wisconsin a better place to live.

"I am also proud we reformed the way the state legislature works. Through negotiations under my leadership, we established the first bipartisan operating agreement in the country – underscoring that all voices in the legislature matter and reaffirming my goal to maintain the legislature as a co-equal branch of government. I have always strived to protect the process that enshrines the purpose of the people’s house – that it belongs to the people.

"What kept me grounded was the reminder that the gavel belongs to the institution, not an individual person. Strong institutions matter and I believe I am leaving this institution stronger and ready to endure the road ahead. I have confidence in Wisconsin’s future and in those who will work to carry this work forward.

"I want to thank my constituents over the years who placed their trust in me by sending me to Madison. They were a reminder every day as to why this work is important and why we are here to advance our state. I thank my wife Michelle for the years of unwavering support, and I am grateful for everyone involved in the process. My tenure was never about longevity; it was about stewardship and approaching each issue deliberately and with respect for the people we serve but it is now time to pass the baton to the next generation of conservative leaders."

The backstory:

Vos, who also drew President Donald Trump's ire for not aggressively challenging Trump’s loss in the battleground state in 2020, made the announcement from the floor of the Assembly. Vos is in his 22nd year in the Assembly and 14th year as speaker.

Vos has served during a tumultuous time in Wisconsin politics, in which the swing state became a national leader in curbing union powers, was a key battleground in presidential elections and was at the center of redistricting fights over Republican-friendly maps championed by Vos.

To his political opponents, Vos has been a shadow governor who shrewdly used his legislative majority to create a dysfunctional state government focused on advancing the conservative agenda and denying Democrats any victories they could tout.

To his supporters, Vos has been a shrewd tactician who outmaneuvered his political foes, sometimes within his own party, to become one of the state's most influential Republicans in a generation.

Vos told The Associated Press that he suspects Democrats will be "happy that I'm gone." But he had a message for his conservative detractors: "You're going to miss me."

Official statements

What they're saying:

FOX6 News received the following statements from political leaders.

Gov. Tony Evers:

"The Speaker’s retirement marks the end of an era in Wisconsin politics, and I’m grateful to have served as governor during Speaker Vos’ tenure. Although we’ve disagreed more often than we didn’t, I respect his candor, his ability to navigate complex policies and conversations, and his unrivaled passion for politics.



"I’m also incredibly proud of the bipartisan work we’ve been able to do together these past seven years. We passed the first bipartisan budget in decades last year that made historic investments in our kids and public education. We worked together to find compromise and provide the first increase in state support for our local communities in over a decade. We kept the Brewers in Milwaukee for generations of new Wisconsinites, provided billions in tax relief for middle-class families, made one of the largest investments in affordable housing in state history, and increased key investments for the first time in a generation, from special education to funding to fix our roads and bridges. And those are just some of the highlights.



"I wish the Speaker well in his retirement and hope he and his wife, Michelle, enjoy this new chapter together. Robin’s one-of-a-kind, so I wish whoever becomes the next Assembly Speaker well. They’ll no doubt have their work cut out for them. Being in public service is challenging and can be thankless work, most especially when you’re responsible for getting things done. I understand that better than most. For your sacrifices and your service over the years, thank you, Mr. Speaker."

State Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam):

"Speaker Vos has dedicated years of service to the people of Wisconsin, and our state is stronger because of his leadership. I want to sincerely thank Robin for his commitment to advance policies that promote fiscal responsibility, economic growth, and opportunity for Wisconsin families.

"I am personally grateful for the trust Speaker Vos placed in me to serve as Co-Chair for the Joint Committee on Finance, but also for his friendship and mentorship over the years. He has been a trusted leader and someone I have been proud to work alongside.

"Robin’s steady leadership has helped shape the direction of our state for more than a decade. I wish him and his family all the best in the next chapter."