Apostle Islands National Park? Wisconsin congressman introduces plan

A Wisconsin congressman has introduced legislation to establish what would, if passed, become the state's first national park.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wisconsin) on Tuesday introduced the "Apostle Islands National Park and Preserve Act," which would redesignate the Apostle Islands from a national lakeshore to a national park.

According to Tiffany's office, redesignating the Apostle Islands would generate economic growth, bring new visitors to Wisconsin's Lake Superior shore and create job opportunities. It would also lead to a "significant increase" in funding from both the federal and state governments.

"The Apostle Islands are one of Wisconsin’s true crown jewels and deserve to be recognized as the state’s first National Park," Tiffany said in a statement. "This prestigious designation would not only strengthen conservation efforts, bolster the local economy, and create new job opportunities, but would also ensure lasting environmental and economic security to our region for generations to come."

The Indiana Dunes, Tiffany's office said, saw the number of annual visitors jump from 1.75 million in 2018 to 2.13 million in 2019 after receiving the same redesignation from national lakeshore to national park.

Part of Tiffany's proposal includes designating a portion of current national lakeshore for hunting. The Apostle Islands reserve would protect that hunting access.

Tiffany's legislation has support from fellow Wisconsin republicans Bryan Steil, Derrick Van Orden, Scott Fitzgerald and Glenn Grothman.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands held an initial hearing on the proposal, among other items, Wednesday.