Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin anti-opioid legislation in La Crosse

By AP author
Published 
Opioid Epidemic
Associated Press
article

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers signed three bills designed to curb opioid use during a trip to La Crosse on Wednesday.

The first bill creates three tiers of felonies for manufacturing, dealing and possessing fentanyl based on the amount and increases the maximum prison sentence for the crimes by five years if the crimes occur in a public housing project or within 1,000 feet of a park, swimming pool, youth center, a correctional facility, a school or a school bus.

The second bill decriminalizes the use fentanyl testing strips used to confirm a substance as fentanyl. Such strips are classified as drug paraphernalia under current state law.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The third bill calls for the creation of a state database tracking methamphetamine and opioid use. The bill appropriates $1.5 million to the state Department of Administration for the project. The Legislature's Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee would have to sign off on the spending before DOA could give the job to a vendor.

Evers signed the legislation at La Crosse Lighthouse Inc., an addiction rehabilitation facility.

Oak Creek police: No suspicious devices found at Ninth Grade Center
article

Oak Creek police: No suspicious devices found at Ninth Grade Center

The Oak Creek Police Department received a call on Wednesday morning, March 16 that a backpack with a bomb inside was left at the Oak Creek High School Ninth Grade Center.

Sheboygan house fire; 2 displaced, cause under investigation
article

Sheboygan house fire; 2 displaced, cause under investigation

Firefighters on Wednesday, March 16 responded to the scene of a house fire near 12th Street and Superior Avenue in Sheboygan.

Milwaukee mayoral candidate Bob Donovan 1-on-1 ahead of April election

FOX6's Stephanie Grady sat down with Milwaukee mayoral candidate Bob Donovan for an interview ahead of the April 5 election where he faces Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.