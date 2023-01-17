Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin advisory referendum on abortion; Evers seeks for April ballot

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Democratic lawmakers call for an advisory referendum about abortion to be placed on the April ballot.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers called on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for an advisory referendum about abortion to be placed on the April ballot.

Democrats are pitching an advisory referendum, which does not change state law. On Tuesday, they will move to swap this with a Republican advisory referendum resolution that asks whether "able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits."

"I will continue to fight this decision to strip our freedom away from millions in our state in every way that I can," Gov. Evers said at the Wisconsin state capitol.

This is a developing story.