article

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers called on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for an advisory referendum about abortion to be placed on the April ballot.

Democrats are pitching an advisory referendum, which does not change state law. On Tuesday, they will move to swap this with a Republican advisory referendum resolution that asks whether "able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits."

"I will continue to fight this decision to strip our freedom away from millions in our state in every way that I can," Gov. Evers said at the Wisconsin state capitol.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.