Wisconsin absentee ballot fraud: Harry Wait sentenced, 3 years probation

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The Brief A Racine County judge sentenced 72-year-old Harry Wait to three years of probation on Tuesday for election fraud and identity theft. In March, a jury found Wait guilty of two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and one felony count of identity theft. Wait admitted to requesting 2022 absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason via the state's MyVote website, claiming he did it publicly to expose security vulnerabilities.



A Racine County judge sentenced Harry Wait on Tuesday, June 2, to three years of probation following his conviction on election fraud and identity theft charges. There will be no jail time for Wait.

A jury found Wait guilty in March of two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and one felony count of identity theft.

Harry Wait

Case details

The backstory:

Wait, now 72, was charged in 2022 by the Wisconsin Department of Justice with two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and two felony counts of identity theft. Prosecutors say Wait requested absentee ballots in the names of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, actions they argue were intentional violations of the law.

Wait acknowledged requesting the ballots in 2022, but maintained he was attempting to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s absentee voting system.

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According to testimony, Wait used the state’s MyVote website in July 2022 to request ballots for others. He later showed FOX6 the ballots he received.

Wait’s defense attorney argued his client did not try to conceal his actions and instead quickly notified officials. The defense says Wait emailed Vos, Mason, the district attorney and the sheriff about six hours after requesting the ballots, emphasizing his intent to highlight potential flaws rather than commit fraud.

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