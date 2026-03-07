WIS 83 resurfacing project in Waukesha County begins Monday, March 9

article

Waukesha County drivers who frequent WIS 83 should be on the lookout for a new batch of construction barrels.

Starting on Monday, March 9, crews will begin a $2.6 million resurfacing and improvement project on WIS 83 (Wales Road), between Glacier Pass and Perkins Road.

Improvements planned

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says WIS 83 will be resurfaced within project limits, there will be curb ramp and sidewalk improvements within the corridor, and a polymer overlay will be added to the bridge deck over Glacier Drumlin State Trail.

A news release says WIS 83 will remain open to traffic in both directions during construction. Motorists should anticipate long-term single lane closures, flagging operations during certain stages of construction, and minimal overnight full closures at roundabouts. Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Work is scheduled for completion in the summer. However, all work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Learn more about the WIS 83 project on the WisDOT website.