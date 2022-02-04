Expand / Collapse search

Winterfest 2022 is a mash-up of snow, fire, ice

By
Published 
Updated 10:15AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Winterfest 2022 is a mash-up of snow, fire, and ice with nearly 75 art pieces between the snow sculptures

Brian is in Lake Geneva where the festivities have already started and go through this weekend.

Winterfest 2022 is a mash-up of snow, fire, and ice with nearly 75 art pieces between the snow sculptures, the ice sculptures, and the children’s sculptures. 

Brian is in Lake Geneva where the festivities have already started and go through this weekend.

This year marks the 27th year of the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship and Lake Geneva is once again host of the competition

Brian is there with a preview of this year’s event.

About Winterfest (website)

VISIT Lake Geneva and the City of Lake Geneva are proud to present the 27th Annual Winterfest, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship February 2 – 6, 2022. As the only national snow sculpting championship in the United States, Winterfest welcomes the most talented and award-winning sculpting teams from across the country. Be here to witness 15 state-champion teams at work during an epic 3-day competition where their artistry is put to the test in creating remarkable, larger-than-life snow sculptures. The snow sculpting competition runs 11am Wednesday through 1pm Saturday at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park along the beautiful shore of Geneva Lake. It's FREE to attend and view, and sculptures will remain on display through Sunday (and until they melt).

Also enjoy an array of more wintery fun during Winterfest, including a downtown ice sculpture tour, igloos and bonfires on the beach, live entertainment and much more for the whole family. Click below for all the frosty details!

Wisconsin is not only home to the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, but it’s also where last year’s national champion is from

Brian is in Lake Geneva with the captain of this year’s team that’s hoping to repeat.

Get ready for a weekend full of winter fun during Lake Geneva’s Winterfest

Brian in on the beach with preview of some of the hot and cold attractions at this year’s event.

There must be something special about Lake Geneva for snow sculptors to travel all the way from Alaska just to sculpt snow

Brian is at the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship where teams from all over the country, including Alaska are creating art pieces made from snow.

This year marks the 27th year of the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship and Lake Geneva

Brian is with a team that first started carving sand instead of snow.