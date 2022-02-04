Winterfest 2022 is a mash-up of snow, fire, ice

Winterfest 2022 is a mash-up of snow, fire, and ice with nearly 75 art pieces between the snow sculptures, the ice sculptures, and the children’s sculptures.

Brian is in Lake Geneva where the festivities have already started and go through this weekend.

About Winterfest (website)

VISIT Lake Geneva and the City of Lake Geneva are proud to present the 27th Annual Winterfest, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship February 2 – 6, 2022. As the only national snow sculpting championship in the United States, Winterfest welcomes the most talented and award-winning sculpting teams from across the country. Be here to witness 15 state-champion teams at work during an epic 3-day competition where their artistry is put to the test in creating remarkable, larger-than-life snow sculptures. The snow sculpting competition runs 11am Wednesday through 1pm Saturday at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park along the beautiful shore of Geneva Lake. It's FREE to attend and view, and sculptures will remain on display through Sunday (and until they melt).

Also enjoy an array of more wintery fun during Winterfest, including a downtown ice sculpture tour, igloos and bonfires on the beach, live entertainment and much more for the whole family. Click below for all the frosty details!