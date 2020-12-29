Winter weather welcomed by many in Walworth County

In Lake Geneva, snowflakes began falling nonstop a little before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

As the white stuff accumulated with ease, and with more on the way overnight, some shoveling on Tuesday night told FOX6 News they don't mind winter's late arrival.

The snowfall covered streets, sidewalks and parked cars within minutes. It was a surprise to the Caparos family, who is in town for the holidays.

"We were just hanging out at the house, and then we just came here to do an escape room, came out and we saw a lot of snow in a short amount of time," Connor Caparos said.

The Caparos, like many on Tuesday night, didn't seem to mind.

"I wish that this happened last Christmas or past Christmases, because we usually don't get white Christmases. But now that it's happened now, it still feels like Christmas a little bit," said Georgia Caparos.

Advertisement

About two hours in, Champs Sports Bar & Grill manager Francis Camacho grabbed his shovel and got to work.

"I love the snow. It's part of the reason why I live in Wisconsin. I would like to live somewhere where it does have more snow," Camacho said. "I mean, I was pretty upset when Christmas didn't have anything."

Snow plow in Lake Geneva on Dec. 29, 2020.

Throughout the night, city and Walworth County plows made their way through the streets -- dropping salt when the snow began falling, then dropping their blades a little later.

In all, it was the start of a long night of snow removal in Walworth County.

"It will take continuous management of the roads. We will prioritize our interstates to get 24-hour coverage. That's the state standard," said Richard Hough, Walworth County director of public works.

Hough told FOX6 News that he has 30 drivers working through the night and back in the morning to clear the snow. Those drivers are in addition to the local and private plows in other areas.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.