Winter weather is here, tips to make sure your furnace is ready

Cold temperatures mean it's time to fire up the furnace. And sometimes, the furnace is not ready for the winter weather. FOX6 spoke to the owner Aire Serv in Oconomowoc for some tips to make sure it's ready for the cold weather.



Keeping your home warm is essential during winter, but it doesn't always work that way.

With freezing temperatures, this may be the first time some people turn on the heat, but it may come with some surprises.

"The phones started ringing right away in the morning," said Doug Schmidt, owner of Aire Serv of Oconomowoc. "We've got four separate crews out running right now."

Working on the furnace

For Schmidt, his day was packed on Thursday, Nov. 21, responding to calls from customers without any heat on the cold day.

Schmidt says that if your furnace isn't getting regular maintenance at least once a year, you could be in for a surprise the first time you fire it up.

"Not having regular routine maintenance, it is the most expensive thing in your house," added Schmidt.

He does have a couple of tips. You check your thermostat and make sure it has batteries, and also check your furnace filter.

Schmidt walked us through the process and said to check if the power is on and verify the vents are not blocked.

"If that's unsuccessful, it'll just keep going through the motion until we end up arriving, we'll turn it off, and we'll see what the furnace is doing," Schmidt said.

It's all to ensure you and your family are safe and comfortable this season.