Winter Realms in Lake Geneva; tickets on sale Dec. 6

Ice Castles is returning to Lake Geneva as a new event, Winter Realms, and is releasing tickets for sale on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Organizers hope to open the snowy fairy-tale playground in early- to mid-January, depending on the weather.

Advanced dates are available for purchase on the attraction’s website.

Advanced dates are days that Winter Realms (previously Ice Castles) has been able to be open based on historical data.

Dates available for purchase are Jan. 26 - Feb. 11. If weather permits, Winter Realms will likely open sooner and/or stay open later than the advanced ticket dates now available for sale.

Additional dates will become available as an opening date is solidified.

Tickets are sold in 30-minute entry time slot increments. Once guests have entered, they are welcome to enjoy the Winter Realms for as long as they would like.

Depending on the actual opening date, Winter Realms is tentatively planning to be open for the Martin Luther King Jr. and Presidents Day holidays.