Winter applications available for Milwaukee's 'Active Streets'

article

The City of Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 4 announced that applications for the winter extension of Active Streets for Business are now available.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) program, launched June 17, permits restaurants and bars to utilize sidewalks, parking lanes, and travel lanes for expand seating accommodations.

The program had been scheduled to end at sunset on Nov. 15 but will now be extended through March 15, 2021.

"We heard overwhelmingly from the business community the desire to continue expanded outdoor seating even through the winter months,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett adding the no-fee, city-wide program has proven popular with 42 bars and restaurants currently participating in the program.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

For the winter extension, DPW again consulted with the business community to balance the needs of those businesses and public at large while following the Milwaukee Health Department’s guidelines in Moving Milwaukee Forward.

Advertisement

"In addition to public health assurances, we wanted to ensure outdoor dining remains safe for both the business customers and the traveling public given the winter also has snow and decreased visibility during those months,” said Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske.

The program’s revised guidelines include allowances for tenting and heating.

Temporary outdoor structures (tenting) Must have 50% total wall space open to allow air flow Must be fire resistant Must be weighted, anchored or secured without damaging the public way

Must have 50% total wall space open to allow air flow

Must be fire resistant

Must be weighted, anchored or secured without damaging the public way

Heating Devices Electrical devices must be installed/approved by a licensed electrical contractor Heating devices (gas or electric) must be away from combustible materials Cords or materials should not create tripping hazards or violate ADA guidelines

Electrical devices must be installed/approved by a licensed electrical contractor

Heating devices (gas or electric) must be away from combustible materials

Cords or materials should not create tripping hazards or violate ADA guidelines

Snow and Ice Control Businesses will need inclement weather plans submitted for snow and ice removal Businesses are responsible for clearing near their outdoor space(s) Businesses on closed streets are responsible for clearing behind those barricades

Businesses will need inclement weather plans submitted for snow and ice removal

Businesses are responsible for clearing near their outdoor space(s)

Businesses on closed streets are responsible for clearing behind those barricades

Current participants in the Active Streets for Businesses will still need to apply for a winter extension and adhere to the revised guidelines.

The application and full guidelines can be found at milwaukee.gov/dpw.