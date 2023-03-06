Winning lottery tickets sold in 4 different cities in Wisconsin

article

In three days across four different cities, Wisconsin Lottery players won a total of $700,000 in winning tickets.

A $100,000 All or Nothing top prize-winning ticket, matching none of the 11 numbers drawn, was purchased at Trailside BP, near County Truck Highway B in Pulaski, for the Midday drawing on Friday, March 3. On the heels of the All or Nothing win, a $350,000 top prize-winning ticket was sold at Express Lane near Kemp and Sutliff in Turtle Lake for the SuperCash! Drawing. The winning SuperCash! Numbers were 19-20-23-24-35-37.

A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip, near Wisconsin and Van Buren in Sparta, for the March 4 drawing on Saturday, March 4. The ticket matched four of five numbers and the Powerball. It also included the $1 Power Play turning a $50,000 winning ticket into $150,000 because the Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The big wins continued with a $100,000 All or Nothing top prize-winning ticket purchased at Pick N Save near Lovers Lane and Drexel in Franklin for Sunday, March 5, Midday drawing. The winning ticket matched 11 of 11 numbers. The winning numbers were 4-6-9-11-12-13-15-16-19-20-21.

Wisconsin Lottery winners have 180 days to claim prizes from the official draw date. Tickets of $600 to $199,999 can be claimed at the Lottery offices in either Madison or Milwaukee. Winning tickets over $200,000 must be claimed at the Madison office. The winner should call 608-261-4916 ahead of making an appointment, so the Lottery can provide enough time to process the claim.

The odds of winning the All or Nothing $100,000 top prize are 1 in 352,716. The odds of winning the $350,000 SuperCash! The top prize is 1 in 1,631,312. The odds of winning $50,000 in Powerball are 1 in 913,130.

