Expand / Collapse search

Wingstop reveals 'indulgent' new Cajun Meal Deal for limited time

By Andrea Vacchiano
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX Business
f92c5822- article

The Texas-based fast casual chain describes the Cajun Meal Deal as "easy-to-indulge box, smothered in extra flavor." (Credit: Wingstop Restaurants Inc. via PRNewswire / Fox News)

Wingstop announced Tuesday a new Cajun Meal Deal, offering fans a meal packed with fried chicken and French fries starting at $8.99.

The Texas-based fast casual chain describes the Cajun Meal Deal as "easy-to-indulge box, smothered in extra flavor." It features the customer's choice of chicken with seasoned French fries and a drink.

The loaded fries are "drizzled with Wingstop's signature ranch, melty cheese and bold Cajun seasoning," according to the chain.

Customers can choose between a chicken sandwich, classic wings, boneless wings or chicken tenders as their entrée. 

wingstop-getty.jpg

A customer exits a Wingstop restaurant in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Credit: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WHITE CASTLE HIRING ROBOTS TO ‘GIVE THE RIGHT TOOLS’ FOR SERVING MORE ‘HOT AND TASTY FOOD’: VP

The deal starts as low as $8.99 at participating locations, and is only available for a limited time. Customers can order through Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

Taco Bell creates 'chicken taco bisque' recipe

Taco Bell has you covered this holiday season with its creative (to say the least) recipe.

"Wingstop's Cajun Meal Deal combines everything you crave," Wingstop Chief Growth Officer Anne Fischer said in a press release. "Our latest menu innovation delivers that cooked-to-order, indulgent Wingstop occasion that fans hunger for, all at a great value."

WHITE CASTLE CELEBRATES 101ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE SLIDER

Wingstop was founded in 1994 and has over 2,000 locations worldwide. In 2022, the company's system-wide sales jumped 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion.

RELATED: Pringles 'Everything Bagel' chips pushes flavor boundaries with limited-edition snack

Find more updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com.