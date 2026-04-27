LIVE UPDATES: Wind gusts slam SE Wisconsin, knock out power for thousands

Wind gusts that barreled through southeast Wisconsin on Monday afternoon, April 27, knocked out power for thousands.

Power outages increase

3:01 p.m.:

As of 3:01 p.m., more than 46,900 We Energies customers were listed as without power.

Monitor the tally on your own by visiting the We Energies Outage Map.

19th and Nash in Milwaukee

2:50 p.m.:

Damage from the winds appears to be widespread in Milwaukee. This is the scene from 19th and Nash in Milwaukee.

19th and Nash damage in Milwaukee

Large branches down

2:38 p.m.:

The damage from what FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs suspects was a downburst-like gust, has caused tree damage in many areas throughout the area. We have reports of large tree branches down in Wilson Park.

Power outages

2:33 p.m.:

As of 2:33 p.m., nearly 45,000 We Energies customers were listed as without power. That number was higher earlier in the afternoon.

Monitor the tally on your own by visiting the We Energies Outage Map.

Tree damage

2:31 p.m.:

Trees have been reported down in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood on Booth Street between Locust and Chambers.

Tree down on Booth Street in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood

Credit: Carson Kellogg

A similar scene was spotted at Lydell Preschool in Whitefish Bay.

Tree split at Lydell preschool in Whitefish Bay

Gusts cause damage

2:15 p.m.:

Strong winds raced through the FOX6 viewing area between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport recorded a wind gust of 77 miles an hour.

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FOX6 News is also receiving updates on damage throughout the region – including tree limbs that crashed down onto an SUV in in the Whitefish Bay area.

Wind damage in Whitefish Bay

Wind damage in Whitefish Bay

FOX6 News will update this post was more information becomes available.