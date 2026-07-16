Wildfire smoke in Wisconsin, first responders brave the conditions

The Brief Milwaukee police navigate extreme heat and smoky conditions, as the city has some of the worst air quality in the entire country. A city ordinance bans law enforcement from wearing masks, though it offers exemptions during extreme weather. FOX6 questioned the mayor if the city would enforce a mask ban, as the U.S. Department of Justice has given the city a Friday deadline to respond.



Milwaukee has some of the worst air in the whole country, but, for first responders – there's no option to stay inside.

Still on duty

What we know:

The smoky haze and heat isn't stopping Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Bachmann from patrolling on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

"Someone's got to do this job. We signed up to help others be there as a first responder. We didn't sign up to sit in the air conditioning. Someone's got to do this job. You got to remember what you signed up for. There are people out there that do need your help," Bachmann said.

Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Bachmann

He said officers were offered masks, and officers like him on bikes were offered cars.

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"So you had the option to be in air conditioning in a car, and you decided to ride the bike. Why?" FOX6 News asked.

"That’s what I signed up to do," Bachmann said.

FOX6's Jason Calvi talking with Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Bachmann

He has been doing it for a long time: 22 years with the Milwaukee Police Department, including 15 years on the motorcycle.

But he said he has never heard a story like what he heard during this week's extreme heat.

"They’re driving with no hands on the wheel, passing me on this [motorcycle], in this uniform, and the excuse was, ‘I'm trying to air my armpits out because I don't have air conditioning in my car.’ That was a new one, that was a new one," Bachmann said.

Can you see the Milwaukee Art Museum?

Face coverings encouraged

What we know:

The police union, the Milwaukee Police Association, encouraged officers to wear a face covering. The mayor said he agreed.

"I think it’s important for us to recognize that this is a special circumstance. And I want our officers to be safe when they’re out there in the community protecting and serving Milwaukee," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

In April, Milwaukee passed an ordinance that bans all law enforcement from wearing masks. But there is an exemption for extreme weather, like today’s dangerous smoke from Canadian wildfires.

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Ongoing mask dispute

The backstory:

The clock is ticking in the battle between ICE and Milwaukee. The U.S. Department of Justice said it will not comply with the city's mask ban. The feds said it is unconstitutional, and said it puts immigration agents’ lives at risk amid threats.

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FOX6 News asked the mayor about the going dispute.

"Is the city going to enforce the ordinance against federal agents?" FOX6 News asked.

"I’ll leave that to the city attorney to discuss," Johnson said.

"I mean the letter was sent to you, too, so what was your reaction to that letter?" FOX6 News asked.

"I know. It’s a legal matter, so in consultation with the city attorney, I’m leaving it to the city attorney to address," Johnson said.

The U.S. Department of Justice gave Milwaukee until Friday to respond and say it will not enforce the mask ban.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.