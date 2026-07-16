Wildfire smoke in Wisconsin: Pictures, videos from FOX6 viewers
MILWAUKEE - A thick blanket of smoke from wildfires in Canada and Minnesota has reached southeast Wisconsin, creating unhealthy air quality and hazy conditions across the area.
If you have photos or videos showing the smoky skies, we want to see them – and they may be featured across all FOX6 platforms. Be sure to let us know where and when your photo or video was taken, and take caution while outdoors. The smoke can negatively affect anyone's health.
The Source: Information in this story is from the FOX6 Weather Experts, with contributions from FOX6 viewers.