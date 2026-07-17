Wildfire smoke in Wisconsin, impact on wildlife and pets

The Brief Poor air quality and high heat are impacting area wildlife and house pets. The Wildlife in Need Center in Oconomowoc is monitoring animals for signs of heat and air stress. People can help wild animals by putting out clean, cold water and hummingbird nectar.



Smoky air is not just causing health concerns for people – it is also impacting animals, especially wildlife.

Smoke impact on wildlife

What we know:

At the Wildlife in Need Center, staff cares for sick or injured animals and nurses them back to health.

"Wildlife, they need to be 100% to survive," Kim Banach, the executive director of the Wildlife in Need Center said.

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Playing with the water

The animal rescue in Oconomowoc rehabs area sick or injured wildlife, from possums to raccoons and birds. Lately, it is the ones outside that have been getting a lot of attention. With the high heat and poor air quality, animals are feeling the impact too.

"What we were doing was constantly checking them for any signs of distress," Banach said. "Whether that would be open mouth breathing or on the ground showing signs of stress. That kind of thing."

Banach said no animals had to be brought inside because of the smoky air, but there are concerns as it lingers.

"Definitely continues the hypervigilance," Banach said.

Taking care of the animals

Pet safety

What we know:

People at home can help during the high heat and poor air quality by putting out water and hummingbird nectar, keeping the water cold and clean and in a shaded area.

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The air can impact house pets as well. The EPA recommends keeping pets inside as much as possible, making water available and keeping the indoor air clean.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.