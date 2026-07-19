The Brief Hundreds of people gathered at Milwaukee's Bradford Beach before wildfire smoke returned. The city registered its worst air quality ever on Thursday due to Canadian wildfires. The Department of Natural Resources issued a statewide air quality advisory until noon Monday.



Besides the waves and the water, it is usually the weather bringing folks out to the beach.

Milwaukee beach packed

What they're saying:

"It's beautiful outside today, sunshine," said Ryan Scott, a beachgoer.

"It's hot and sunny," said Conor O'Keef, another beachgoer.

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Hundreds came out to Milwaukee's Bradford Beach on Saturday. Those on the sand said the clear skies, low 80s, and clean air are a good change of pace from the past couple of days.

"Yesterday, it seemed no one was down here, but today it seems it's cleared up a lot," said Mio Demichele, a beachgoer.

Wildfire smoke in Milwaukee

The backstory:

On Thursday – Milwaukee's sky was taken over by drifting smoke from Canadian wildfires. It helped Milwaukee register the worst air quality it has ever recorded.

"It's been making me cough, and it's awful." said Antonia Aguilera, who was visiting Milwaukee. "I'm glad that today is at least, so far, has been pretty okay."

Saturday was fun in the sun – at least for the moment.

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"You can already kind of see some of the smoke coming around in the tree area," Aguilera said.

The poor air quality returned Saturday evening. It was a bummer for visitors – like Chelsea Kramen and Aguilera.

"I'm not shocked. It's a little upsetting because we plan on being out here all day tomorrow too, but we'll make it work," Kramen said.

Why is wildfire smoke back?

What we know:

Weather experts said the recent cold front pulled the smoke back into the area.

By 7:30 Saturday night, the air quality reached 175, falling into the unhealthy category. This is especially true for people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens.

"I definitely think it's a big concern for, I mean, the wildlife out here in Milwaukee, the people who are living outdoors and don't have somewhere to go with a roof over their heads and get away from all of this stuff," said Anna Davidson, a beachgoer.

When will air quality improve?

What's next:

The Department of Natural Resources issued a statewide air quality advisory until noon Monday, when beachgoers said hopefully the smoke will clear for good.

Health experts advise if you are in those sensitive groups, you should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short, and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.