Wild Winter Night Candlelight Hikes return to Waukesha County Parks in Feb.

article

Waukesha County Parks invites residents and visitors to enjoy an evening trek in the parks at a Wild Winter Night Candlelight Hike. Join for one or more fun nights in February with your friends and family.

"Winter is an amazing time to explore our winding paths and quiet woods," said Janet Barthel of Retzer Nature Center. "The candlelit trails offer a unique view of nature at night and delicious treats around a fire will cure cabin fever for any age!"

This year, Wild Winter Night guests have a pair of locations and dates to choose from. All hike events take place between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., including a self-guided candlelight hike and warming bonfires. Food and warm beverages will also be available to purchase.

Retzer Nature Center and Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium Hike & More:Presented by the Friends of Retzer Nature Center & the Friends of the Horwitz-DeRemer PlanetariumThursday, February 2, 2023 - Retzer Nature Center, S14 W28167 Madison St., Waukesha

Celebrate winter with outdoor and indoor family fun at Retzer Nature Center’s Environmental Learning Center. Enjoy trails, kids’ activities, planetarium shows, and a self-guided candlelit hike. Warm beverages and sweets for purchase from Mama D’s Coffee in the Community Room. Sorry, no dogs allowed. Capacity is limited and registration is required (here) by February 1 at noon. $5 per person; free for ages 2 and under, for members of Friends of Retzer Nature Center, and members of Friends of Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium.

Outdoor Hike at Fox Brook Park:Thursday, February 16, 2023 - Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Rd., Brookfield

Enjoy the paved trails and scenery of Fox Brook Park at night! The Gift of Wings Grill will be selling hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, coffee, hot cocoa, and snacks (while supplies last). Well-behaved dogs on six-foot leashes are welcome. Park Entrance daily permit or annual membership required. Recommended: Purchase daily permit or annual membership in advance (here).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Register and view more Wild Winter Night information: www.WaukeshaCounty.gov/WildWinterNight. Including severe weather make-up dates.