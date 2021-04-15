Wienermobile brought in for Sendik’s 95th birthday celebration

The Wienermobile was in the Franklin Thursday, April 15 to help celebrate the 95th birthday of Sendik's Food Markets.

Since 1936, the Wienermobile has spread miles of smiles across the country.

"I just remember it from way back when," said Rob and Grace Malecki.

"It's amazing. I like that they still have the weenie whistles. They had those when I was a kid," said Leroy and Christine.

The best celebrations start with everyone’s favorite dog on wheels.

"We’re both Wisconsin-based companies, so we thought no better way to celebrate their 95th birthday than to have the Wienermobile here," said Hot Dogger Zach "Zach 'n Cheese Chatham. "They’ve been around for a long time. We’ve been around since 1936. We’re just here to celebrate the success that they’ve had."

Whether you’re a first-time hot dogger or a veteran -- the Wienermobile is sure to bring a smile.

"We’re just here to brighten people's day and that’s hopefully what we’re able to do as people come up to Sendik's this week," said Chatham.

The Wienermobile tours year-round and will make other stops in the Milwaukee area over the weekend.