The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Thursday, Aug. 1 that more DNR conservation wardens and law enforcement will be on trails and routes statewide Aug. 2-4 to monitor ATV and UTV use. It's all part of the annual Think Smart Before You Start campaign.

Law enforcement will be focused on curbing intoxicated operation as well as helmet and seatbelt enforcement.

A news release says over the course of the 2023 campaign, multiple intoxicated operators were stopped and cited for OWI violations on public routes and trails. In total, nearly 500 off-highway vehicle contacts were made with the riding public over the weekend.

Operators and their passengers should always ride sober and wear a seatbelt, helmet and protective clothing when riding. Here are some additional tips to help ensure a safe day on the trails:

Always operate at a responsible speed and within your abilities

Use extra caution when operating on pavement

Know before you go. Know and follow Wisconsin’s ATV/UTV laws

Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report to the DNR.

For more information on ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s ATV/UTV riding in Wisconsin webpage.