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The Brief A former Whitnall Middle School teacher has been sentenced in a child porn case. Court records show Ryan Craig pleaded no contest to two felonies. Craig is no longer listed on the Whitnall School District staff directory.



A former Whitnall Middle School teacher, convicted in a 2024 child pornography possession case, has been sentenced to prison.

In Court:

Court records show Ryan Craig, 39, pleaded no contest to two felony counts and five others were dismissed in April. Earlier this month, Waukesha County Judge Scott Wagner sentenced Craig to two years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

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Investigation and search

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Craig uploaded files containing child sexual abuse material to Google Photos and Google Drive.

In April 2024, Muskego police received a cybertip from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations. According to a criminal complaint, the tip indicated that Google reported 15 files uploaded to Google Photos and Google Drive to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

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Investigators in Muskego looked at 13 of the images, the complaint states, at least three of which contained child sexual abuse material. They used the Gmail address, phone number and IP address linked to the Google Photos and Google Drive accounts to identify Craig as a suspect.

A search warrant was executed at Craig's home in May 2024, the complaint said, and electronics were seized for forensic analysis.

The Whitnall School District suspended Craig without pay in 2024. He is no longer listed on the district's staff directory, and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction records show teaching licenses were revoked on the day of and after Craig was sentenced.

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