Whitewater senior living home's postcard project to spread joy

After a challenging year, Our House Senior Living's memory care home in Whitewater needs your help to achieve a lofty goal – collecting a postcard from all 50 states.

With the touch of an orange colored pencil, resident Velma Thomas has a message. She created a poster to help spread the word about the new project.

"Spread love wherever it goes. That’s what I do. Don’t you spread your love baby?" Thomas said. "Alaska, can you imagine? Hawaii?"

Velma Thomas

After a year of separation, the goal is to collect joy.

"They missed their families. They are our families to us. They consider us their family as well, but biologically they miss their families. We kind of wanted to bring everybody together," said director Emily Wellnitz.

Our House Senior Living's memory care home

The year of isolation has not canceled residents' spirit or sense of humor. The smiles multiply with each stamp.

"This project is to open up your heart, and say what you would say to anybody that comes your way, ‘I love you. Don’t you love me?’ Ta-dah. That’s it. Pass the crackers," said Thomas.

Velma Thomas

The postcards can be mailed to 945 E. Chicago St. Whitewater, Wisconsin, 53190.

They hope to complete the project by the end of June.

