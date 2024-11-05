Whitewater polling location hours extended; here's why

The Brief A court order permitted two Whitewater polling places to stay open past the typical 8 p.m. Court filings noted "significant delays" and "unprecedented" turnout at the two locations.



Two polling locations in Whitewater remained open until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, court filings show, after "significant delays" were reported.

FOX6 News obtained Walworth County Circuit Court filings that show polling places at Whitewater Armory and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's University Center experienced "significant delays due to inadequate staffing and insufficient numbers of BadgerBooks."

The court filings also described the voter turnout at those two polling locations as "unprecedented."

All eligible voters who were in line at the two locations when polls were scheduled to close at 8 p.m. were allowed to cast ballots as they would during regular polling hours.