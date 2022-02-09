Whitewater firefighters battle kitchen fire

article

Whitewater firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on Vannoy Drive on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 8.

Officials said in a Facebook post that the first crews found smoke coming from the roof of the structure. When they got inside the house, firefighters found a small kitchen fire which was extinguished after about 15 minutes.

Overhaul and cleanup took approximately an hour with a crew remaining on scene to assist the affected homeowner. The Red Cross was contacted for homeowner assistance.

