Expand / Collapse search

Whitewater firefighters battle kitchen fire

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Whitewater
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

House fire on Vannoy Drive in Whitewater (Credit: Whitewater Fire Department)

WHITEWATER, Wis. - Whitewater firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on Vannoy Drive on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 8.

Officials said in a Facebook post that the first crews found smoke coming from the roof of the structure. When they got inside the house, firefighters found a small kitchen fire which was extinguished after about 15 minutes.

Overhaul and cleanup took approximately an hour with a crew remaining on scene to assist the affected homeowner. The Red Cross was contacted for homeowner assistance.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

George Reel sentencing; fatal crash at 60th and Burleigh in Milwaukee
article

George Reel sentencing; fatal crash at 60th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee County judge is sentencing George Reel on Wednesday, Feb. 9 following his conviction tied to a fatal crash that happened at 60th and Burleigh in December 2020.

Somers tavern shooting; officials say incident is 'isolated'
article

Somers tavern shooting; officials say incident is 'isolated'

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, Feb. 9 in the Village of Somers.

Pizza Shuttle making employee-owned change as founder sells

Pizza Shuttle's founder and co-owner is selling the business to his employees, the employee-owned transition part of a growing nationwide effort.