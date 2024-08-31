Whitewater fatal shooting following altercation, 21-year-old dead

article

The Brief A 21-year-old woman was shot to death in Whitewater late Friday night, Aug. 30. A 23-year-old man has been detained by police. Police say an altercation led up to the fatal shooting.



One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Whitewater late Friday night, Aug. 30.

According to the Whitewater Police department, just before midnight, police responded to an apartment near Whitewater and Main for a report of a person who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers found a dead 21-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times.

Also in the apartment was a 23-year-old man who was known to the woman.

Police determined that leading up to the shooting, the two got into an altercation.

The man was detained, and the investigation is ongoing. Police are confident there is no continued threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation should contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555, option #4. Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com.