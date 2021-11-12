Expand / Collapse search

Whitefish Bay drinking water project; DNR seeks public comment

Whitefish Bay
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday, Nov. 12 that the village of Whitefish Bay is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP). 

The program is intended to address deficiencies in Whitefish Bay's public drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of lead service lines.

The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Nov. 26, 2021 to:

  • Department of Natural ResourcesC/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2101 S Webster St.P.O. Box 7921Madison, WI 53707Phone: 608-234-2238 or Email: Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the SDWLP federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

