Whitefish Bay voters weigh $135.6M school referendum in spring election

The Brief Whitefish Bay voters will decide a $135.6 million school referendum on April 7. The proposal includes a new middle school and renovations across the district. The district estimates a $1,783 yearly tax increase for the average home.



The Wisconsin spring election is just one week away, and some of you will soon decide: raise your taxes to fund schools?

What we know:

Whitefish Bay voters will soon decide whether to approve a $135.6 million school referendum as part of a wave of school funding questions across the state.

There are 74 school funding referendums on the April 7 ballot statewide. The Whitefish Bay proposal is the second most expensive, behind a $147 million referendum in the Howard-Suamico School District.

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The Whitefish Bay plan would demolish the current middle school and build a new one across the street at Armory Park. The proposal would replace tennis courts, green space, and a veterans monument and memorial.

Dig deeper:

Half of the funding would go toward building the new middle school. The remaining funds would renovate other district buildings, including Whitefish Bay High School, Cumberland Elementary, Richards Elementary, and Lydell School and Community Center.

District leaders say upgrades are needed because HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems are reaching the end of their service lives. Plans also include fire sprinkler upgrades, improved security, and accessibility improvements.

If approved, property taxes would increase. The district estimates the average Whitefish Bay home, assessed at $685,800, would see a yearly increase of about $1,783.

What they're saying:

Some voters say they are conflicted about the proposal.

"I am conflicted. I have my loyalties to my teacher and to my community, and I probably will vote no, because I feel like we have, we should have more options, and that we shouldn't have such a bill like it is," said Erin Koch, a Whitefish Bay voter who attended Richards, the middle school, and the high school. "I love my teachers. I love my community. If I vote no, it's not because I don't care about you. I do. I see you, but I also believe we need to take care of everybody, not just people who can afford the tax hike."

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Others say the investment is necessary.

"It's so important to support our schools. I mean, it really is the future, and schools are vital to this particular community," said Whitefish Bay voter Anne Kearney. "It really puts us in a place where we're working together with a common goal, which is to make sure students get the very best education that they can get. [...] I know it is expensive, but the dividends for our students and for our community is really great. We're educating people, and that's our future, and so I'm worried that if we don't put the money in now, it's going to cost more later."

What's next:

Voters will decide the referendum on April 7.

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