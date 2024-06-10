Whitefish Bay sinkhole cause determined, village provides update

article

A sinkhole in Whitefish Bay formed on Sunday after a deep storm sewer failed, the village said.

The sinkhole opened beneath a walking path at the border of Buckley Park and Big Bay Park. Village leaders said the failed sewer is estimated to be 90 years old, and roughly 15-20% of the village drains through it.

"Safety is our top priority at this stage, and measures are being taken to prevent backups while the storm sewer is compromised," the village said in a statement. "Additional security fencing will be installed to restrict access to the affected area. Construction teams are mobilizing to ensure sewer functionality and are operating in the abundance of caution to protect other critical utilities in close proximity to the area."

The village will look at long-term solutions as work progresses. It could lead to temporary road closures and limitations on park access.