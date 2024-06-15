Whitefish Bay sinkhole work continues off Lake Drive

article

The sinkhole that formed at a Whitefish Bay park appears to have been filled in, but it's still unclear how long the area will remain a hazard.

The once 30-foot sinkhole opened beneath a walking path on Sunday, June 9. It has since been filled with gravel, and fences border the area of Big Bay Park and Buckley Par, where FOX6 found construction crews at work again on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the village of Whitefish Bay declared an emergency to make critical repairs to the sinkhole. The Public Works Committee said the declaration would allow them to quickly take action.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sinkhole formed after a deep storm sewer failed. Village leaders said the failed sewer is estimated to be 90 years old, and up to 20% of the village drains through it.

"Just because the storm water utility being very important to the village and being collapsed right now, this gives us the means necessary to work as fast as humanly possible," said DPW Director Matthew Collins.

Related article

FOX6 reached out to the Whitefish Bay DPW on Saturday. There is no timeline right now for when work could be completed.