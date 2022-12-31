Whitefish Bay shooting near Hampton and Anita; woman dead

article

A 18-year-old woman is dead after police say she was fatally shot near Hampton and Anita around 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

Whitefish Bay Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a woman on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police began life-saving measures until the North Shore Fire Department arrived. The North Shore Fire Department continued the life-saving efforts, but she succumbed to her wounds.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Whitefish Bay Police Department is working with members of the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, who responded to the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.