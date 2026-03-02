Whitefish Bay pickleball debate; board adopts new Klode Park hours

article

The Brief The Whitefish Bay Village Board voted on Monday to adopt new pickleball hours at Klode Park. The rules take effect May 1 and vary by day and season, including no play on Wednesdays and Sundays. The board sided with neighbors after months of debate over noise concerns.



The Whitefish Bay Village Board voted Monday, March 2, to adopt a new ordinance regulating pickleball hours at Klode Park after months of debate over noise concerns.

What we know:

The issue has been ongoing since last year, when the village installed sound barriers and reduced playing hours. In September, the board tabled the matter again and directed staff to gather additional input from players and nearby residents.

At Monday’s meeting, which lasted about two hours, players pushed for expanded court access while neighbors urged stricter limits. In the end, the board sided with the proposed hours supported by neighbors.

The new restrictions take effect May 1 and vary by day and season.

Under the ordinance, it is unlawful to play pickleball outside the following hours:

May 1 – Oct. 15:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday: No pickleball play permitted

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: No pickleball play permitted

Oct. 16 – April 30:

Monday: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday: No pickleball play permitted

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday: No pickleball play permitted

Dig deeper:

Village officials say the changes are intended to balance recreational demand with neighborhood noise concerns.

Enforcement was a major concern for both players and neighbors, who said existing rules have not been consistently followed.

Staff recommend installing programmable magnetic locks on the gates to prevent access outside approved hours.

A Community Service Officer would monitor closing times during the first month, then conduct periodic checks. Additional signage would also be added, noting permitted hours and possible citations for violations.