Whitefish Bay 'hate speech materials,' 70+ flyers found

Whitefish Bay residents found more than 70 "hate speech" flyers in the village on Sunday morning, Sept. 3, the village president said.

Police are investigating and asked anyone with information to give them a call at 414-962-3830.

Village President Kevin Buckley issued this statement:

"I am saddened that our community was targeted by individuals seeking attention for their hateful ideology. The Village of Whitefish Bay is committed to continuing to make Whitefish Bay an inclusive, accepting village, where all are welcomed. While the materials did not include any explicit threats, we are taking this incident seriously and the Police Department will work to enhance safety throughout the community."