Whitefish Bay armed robbery; suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Whitefish Bay
Whitefish Bay Police Department

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near Newhall and Hampton around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

A resident was returning home and parked their vehicle in the garage. 

A subject described as being a male black, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing a large, dark-colored jacket and a baseball cap walked into the garage and displayed a firearm. The victim threw her purse and phone at the suspect, who picked them up and ran to a red, older style 2-door sedan with a loud exhaust. 

If you have any information, please contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.

