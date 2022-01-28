Whitefish Bay armed robbery; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near Newhall and Hampton around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

A resident was returning home and parked their vehicle in the garage.

A subject described as being a male black, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing a large, dark-colored jacket and a baseball cap walked into the garage and displayed a firearm. The victim threw her purse and phone at the suspect, who picked them up and ran to a red, older style 2-door sedan with a loud exhaust.

If you have any information, please contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.

