White House press secretary COVID vaccine discussion with FOX6

As the Biden administration works to combat the coronavirus pandemic on all fronts, the White House press secretary spoke with FOX6 News Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In a conversation over Zoom, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, change happens at the local level.

"Making it real and local because the most trusted people in communities are – they’re not the president of the United States typically," said Psaki. "They’re not me. They’re leaders in communities, local leaders, civic leaders, others who can convey to their neighbors the safety and efficacy of these vaccines."

This, a day after Milwaukee's health commissioner said COVID-19 and the delta variant are spreading fast, especially among younger demographics, kids between the ages of 12 to 17.

"There are some clear public health steps we can take, that we can work together to take," said Psaki. "This is not a political thing. This is about protecting more people and saving more lives. We’re seeing across the country that lower rates of vaccination mean higher rates of hospitalization for kids."

The conversation also touched on the controversy of vaccine mandates for federal employees and other workers and what it means for those people who are against getting the shot.

"Either requiring vaccinations or a testing regimen, so it does give an option, but what the objective here is to get more people vaccinated but also to create healthier workplaces and also prevent the spread of the virus," said Psaki.

